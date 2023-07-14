CASHION (KFDX/KJTL) — A Cashion woman is thanking her community for their support in helping her animals after strong winds that flipped a shed behind her home Thursday night.

Anna Twomey said she moved to the area from the metroplex because she wanted to be in a small-town environment with a connected community feel. But Thursday night, when strong winds upwards of 60 miles per hour came through her backyard and flipped her backyard shed over, trapping two of her donkeys.

Twomey said she was devastated, and she reached out to the Cashion community on Facebook for help. She said, luckily, folks from several agencies came to help. Unfortunately, she said she lost one baby donkey. A neighboring veterinarian was able to save another donkey that was injured. Twomey said she’s grateful for the support she received,

“I saw all those people just coming to help, it did my heart good because it’s part of the reason that we were even in the community is to build community support like that and to see them all come together, the fire department, the police department, all the areas around here, the veterinarian, local businesses that brought their equipment.”

Twomey said the shed is repairable and the injured mama donkey is recovering.