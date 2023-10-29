WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police say wet roads may have been a factor in Sunday morning crash.

According to police, just before 5 a.m., Sunday, October 29, Wichita Falls police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Midwestern Parkway at Cedar Elm Lane for a pin-in accident.

Officers on-scene said a pickup was traveling west on Midwestern Parkway when it lost control and flipped on its side, pinning the driver inside. He managed to escape uninjured.

While the roads were wet, police said the driver may have been distracted by his phone. No other vehicles were involved.