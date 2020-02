YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Those running for Young County sheriff are looking forward to the upcoming election after having a meet and greet Monday in Olney.

For more than three years Travis Babcock has been the sheriff of Young County after replacing Bryan Walls on Oct. 31, 2016. Walls decided not to run for re-election and resigned instead of finishing out his term which would have ended on Dec. 31, 2016.