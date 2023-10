Texoma (KFDX/KJTL) – Week Nine of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.

The Game of the Week went to Burkburnett vs WFHS. Watch KFDX 3 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.

Palo Duro 20 Rider 49 Burkburnett 44 WFHS 28 S&S Consolidated 0 Holliday 62

Hawley 51 Olney 7 Archer City Windthorst 28 Archer City 27 Throckmorton 52 Woodson 8

Strawn 24 Newcastle 74 Merkel 13 Jacksboro 78 Perrin-Whitt 24 Bryson 42

Iowa Park 27 Vernon 48 Knox City 62 Northside 0 Clyde 48 Bowie 21

Gold-Burg 66 Forestburg 30 Petrolia 49 Munday 6 Haskell 13 Seymour 41