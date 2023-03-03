FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — The first week of testimony concluded Friday evening, March 3, 2023, in the capital murder trial of James Staley, III, in Tarrant County, with one of the most emotional days of the trial yet.

Testimony resumed at around 9 a.m. with the recording of the 911 call from Amber McDaniel when she woke up to find her son deceased, which was played for the court, drawing tears from many family members in attendance.

Though it’s hard to understand her, amber can be heard emitting devastating screams and saying, “Oh my god” and “Please.”

The trial continued with a video, which prosecution Attorney Lisa Tanner apologized for during opening statements.

The video, which was recovered from Staley’s Mac Mini, was shown after several members of Amber and Wilder’s family exited the courtroom, and Judge Young stated he expected the order to be maintained.

In the video, Staley can be seen walking behind a couch after starting the recording on a GoPro camera. He then hides behind a couch, where Wilder can be seen sleeping. After a few seconds, he jumps up, raises his hand above his head, and forcefully brings down his open hand, striking Wilder hard on his face with a loud pop.

Audible gasps could be heard in the courtroom, and multiple members of the jury were seen bringing their hands up to their faces. One juror began crying with their eyes covered. Audible sniffles from a tearful gallery could be heard for the duration of that video.

Later in the video, Staley then ducks behind the couch, as Wilder is startled awake and loudly begins crying, and looks around confused when he sees no one there.

Through tears, it sounded like Wilder was saying, “I need help.”

Soon after Wilder begins to utter a phrase that’s been repeated dozens of times through the first week of the trial, “No James. No James.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It was learned Friday that the second week of proceedings will begin with the testimony of Wilder’s mother, Amber McDaniel, who, despite pending charges of her own, and no deal on the table, will not be pleading the fifth.

Filming and audio recording have been denied inside the courtroom but Texoma’s Homepage will be covering Amber’s testimony live with constant updates during her questioning.