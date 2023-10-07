Texoma (KFDX/KJTL) – Week Seven of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.
The game of the week went to Whitewright vs Nocona. Watch KFDX 3 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.
Rider 42 Victory Christian 60 Cisco 40
Abilene 21 Newcastle 75 Olney 13
Forestburg 6 Haskell 39 Clyde 60
Knox City 60 Munday 0 Vernon 36
Memphis 6 Savoy 8 Electra 6
Quanah 10 Wichita Christian 54 Archer City 7
Whitewright 6 Crowell 58
Nocona 7 Harrold 8
Paducah 6 Decatur 51 Henrietta 35
Benjamin 51 Burkburnett 21 City View 28
Windthorst 41 Mineral Wells 26 Graham 26
Petrolia 7 Wichita Falls 41 Hirschi 27