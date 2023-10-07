Texoma (KFDX/KJTL) – Week Seven of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.

The game of the week went to Whitewright vs Nocona. Watch KFDX 3 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.

Rider 42 Victory Christian 60 Cisco 40

Abilene 21 Newcastle 75 Olney 13

Forestburg 6 Haskell 39 Clyde 60

Knox City 60 Munday 0 Vernon 36

Memphis 6 Savoy 8 Electra 6

Quanah 10 Wichita Christian 54 Archer City 7

Whitewright 6 Crowell 58

Nocona 7 Harrold 8

Paducah 6 Decatur 51 Henrietta 35

Benjamin 51 Burkburnett 21 City View 28

Windthorst 41 Mineral Wells 26 Graham 26

Petrolia 7 Wichita Falls 41 Hirschi 27