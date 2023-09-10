TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) —

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1am and 4am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 85. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then a chance of showers between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then showers between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 75. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.