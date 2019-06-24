Weight gain more likely during summer months for children

NATIONAL (KFDX/KJTL)

A new study published in the journal of “The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics”, finds that children aren’t taking advantage of good weather and play time.

The study finds that children are more likely to gain weight during the summer months.

“When children are allowed to spend all day sitting around, not truly being active, then it’s going to be a lot more difficult to burn off the calories that you’re taking in,” Dr. John Speck said.

According to the Center for Disease Control, the percentage of childhood obesity has more than tripled since the 1970s. Some children have zero physical activity over the summer.

“During the summer, our classes aren’t as big. Our camp fills up, but as far as just classes once or twice a week that parents bring them to, we definitely have a decrease of that during the summer,” Concho Valley Gymnastics Camp Director Angela Plummer said.

The summer study also finds that children are prone to consuming more sugar and carbohydrates, meanwhile, forgetting about their fruits and vegetables, over the two-month period.

“It’s very simple, just getting active. During the school year, there’s sports, recess and activities that children must participate in. During the summer, join one of the summer soccer leagues, go to the pool and learn how to swim, take swimming lessons. Plant some flowers, that way kids can be involved in the activity and they’re outside doing stuff,”. Dr. John Speck

Taking a simple walk with your children, can develop their independence, improve their mood and tone their whole body.