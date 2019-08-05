Well known prosecutor host training for local law enforcement and prosecutors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Known as the state’s toughest DWI prosecutor, Richard Alpert, who was involved with the ‘Affluenza’ teen case, held a training session today with some leaders in the Texoma criminal justice system about intoxication offenses.

The retired Tarrant County prosecutor met with Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie and Casey Polhemus, the district attorney for Archer, Clay, and Montague counties along with local law enforcement.

Alpert said prosecutors and law enforcement have to work as a team in intoxication manslaughter cases.

“What I want them to understand is that they can and should be passionate about the prosecution of these cases,” Professional Trainer and Lecturer Richard Alpert said. “By learning these skill sets and going forward and getting a proper verdict, that verdict is going to deter people in the community from taking a chance.”

Gillespie said Alpert’s expertise in investigating and prosecuting intoxication homicides will be invaluable to the DA’s office and local law enforcement.