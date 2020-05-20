Wells Fargo officials warn of potential phishing scam

In this July 10, 2019, photo a Wells Fargo building is shown in downtown Minneapolis. JP Morgan Chase reports financial results on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Wells Fargo & Co. reports financial results on Tuesday, July 16. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wells Fargo is aware of an ongoing phishing scheme, where several individuals have reported receiving multiple phone calls from a caller posing as an employee requesting personal information from a Wells Fargo phone number (1-800-247-9215).

The callers are offering opportunities to consolidate debt for a zero percent interest rate, phishing for confidential personal information and the call is not originating from Wells Fargo.

This appears to be a spoofing technique that causes a caller ID to display contact information that is familiar to the customer.

Camille Brewer, Communications Cunsultant for North Texas Wells Fargo branches, wants to remind those receiving phone calls like the ones described above that Wells Fargo will never ask for the customer’s password, or direct the customer to a site that is not wellsfargo.com.

If customers receive a phone call requesting sensitive information, they should not respond, and disconnect.