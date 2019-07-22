Texas Democrat Wendy Davis running for Congress

News
Posted: / Updated:
Wendy Davis, Election

(TEXAS)—Two Texas Democrats made big announcements today that will impact the 2020 elections here in the Lone Star State.

Five years after losing a bid for governor, Wendy Davis said she’s running for Congress in 2020.

Davis will challenge freshman Republican Congressman Chip Roy, who won the district that stretches from Austin to San Antonio by less than three points in 2018.

Davis garnered the national spotlight after a 13-hour filibuster of an anti-abortion bill while serving as a Texas state senator.

Davis currently runs a non-profit focused on gender equality.

