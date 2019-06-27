WF Animal Services Center phone and computer outage scheduled

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center will have a temporary phone and computer outage today (June 27) starting at 1 p.m.

They said technicians will be working on a project for the Denver Water tower site which will affect their phone systems as well as the computer systems.

During this time, the Animal Services Center will remain operational. However, there might be a delay in answering phone calls.

They will be using a paper system; and ask that everyone be patient as this will increase the wait time to assist everyone.

After the technicians have completed moving the cables and antennas, the Animal Services Center phone service will return to normal operations.

