WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Home for the holidays is something some take for granted. The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services wants to make dreams come true for some four-legged friends by helping them find their forever home and waive the adoption fees.

According to their Facebook page, the center has several cats, dogs, puppies, and kittens looking to find their forever home. Animal Services will have “Home for the Holidays” beginning Monday Dec. 05. Through Saturday Dec. 10 and will waive the adoptions fees.

Courtesy City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Facebook page

Adopters are still required to prepay for the animal to be spayed or neutered at their veterinarian of choice. Adopted adult animals will be taken to the chosen veterinarian’s office by Animal Services staff.

Puppies and kittens will be given a date for completing the procedure.

Santa will be on hand Saturday, Dec. 10., from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Waffles and a warm drink will be provided from Chicka D’s Coffee.

Adoptable animals can be seen in person by appointment at the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center on 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls. The can also be viewed online at Petango.com.