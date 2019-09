WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation and its prize patrol is giving out various cash prize awards to nonprofits on Thursday.

P.E.T.S low-cost spay and neuter clinic received $2,000 Thursday morning.

They plan to use the donations to renovate a new building, so they’ll have more space to help animals and do more on-site surgeries.

Whispers of Hope horse farm and Taft Counseling Center were some of the other organizations to win cash prizes Thursday.