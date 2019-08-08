WF burglar identified using his tattoos according to WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 35-year-old Wichita Falls man was arrested on seven separate charges of burglary of a vehicle after police said tattoos seen on surveillance video helped identify him.

Johnny Ray Letcher also has additional charges of theft and criminal trespass and remains jailed on $72,000 in bonds.

Police said a business owner on McKinney Road had set up a surveillance camera after several burglaries in July.

On two separate nights, police said photos show a man in grey shorts and green Nike shoes on the property. In one photo he is seen carrying a set of bolt cutters and in others, he is carrying items from the property.

Doors to numerous vehicles were open and items from inside them were scattered outside.

Officers identified a suspect in some photos in which he is not wearing a shirt. They said tattoos could be seen on his chest, including the word Texas and also a swastika and lightning bolts.

The photos were compared to jail booking photos of Letcher, who had already been arrested July 31 on unrelated charges.

Letcher has around 35 previous arrests including burglaries and thefts.