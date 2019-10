WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Following a water main break, Wichita Falls city officials have closed the 6th Street off-ramp on US Highway 287.

According to Wichita Falls city public information officer Eric Crosslin, crews are expected to have the water main repair completed by 5 p.m. Sunday.

Other repairs to the road will continue for the next two days.

Officials advise drivers to take Broad Street exit until the repair is complete.