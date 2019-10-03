1  of  3
Breaking News
Oklahoma granted REAL ID extension Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

WF community sends off Art and Soul Festival

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For thousands of years, art has brought creativity and people closer together, and it also helps communities grow just like in Wichita Falls.

This year’s Art and Soul Festival fell on the same day as the last After Hours Artwalk of the year, so officials with Downtown Development decided to merge them together and have one last huge art blowout.

Art takes a lot of patience, a steady hand and inspiration.

“Since I could walk really since I could really talk and try to pick up a pencil I’ve been drawing,” artist Jacob Tubbs said.

Tubbs has been an artist ever since he can remember and said events like the monthly Artwalks have been beneficial to his craft.

“I honestly think it’s good free exposure, it’s also a good chance for networking,” Tubbs said. “I’ve met a lot of good artists that I never thought I would meet in my life just setting up next to them at the Artwalk.”

This month is the last month for the Artwalk 2019 series, which falls on the same day as the 5th and final Art and Soul Festival.

“It’s just kind of the evolution of the events and Artwalk has become just so widely celebrated by the community that we’ve chosen to focus all of our efforts on that,” Downtown WF Development executive director Jana Schmader said. “It just embraces a larger portion of downtown, and it’s been really fun to see the different businesses get involved, so were just throwing all of our weight now at Artwalk, and we’re ready to send Art and Soul off big.”

While this is the final Artwalk of the year, Schmader said there are so many other reasons to enjoy downtown.

“Even though this is the last Artwalk, we want to encourage people to still come down, you know, find a reason to come down,” Schmader said. “It doesn’t just have to be the Artwalk. These businesses need that so create your own first Thursday and come up with your own experiences.”

Experiences that will make a lasting impression not only on the folks who visit downtown but the community as a whole.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Wendy Fox Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wendy Fox Trial"

Border Report Brownsville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Brownsville"

Border Report McAllen KFDX

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report McAllen KFDX"

Border Report Columbus El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Columbus El Paso"

Border Report Alpine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Alpine"

Brite Ranch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brite Ranch"

13th district court candidates

Thumbnail for the video titled "13th district court candidates"

Birthdays 10-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-3-19"

salvage yard accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "salvage yard accident"

Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race"

Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members"

Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News