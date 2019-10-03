WF community sends off Art and Soul Festival

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For thousands of years, art has brought creativity and people closer together, and it also helps communities grow just like in Wichita Falls.

This year’s Art and Soul Festival fell on the same day as the last After Hours Artwalk of the year, so officials with Downtown Development decided to merge them together and have one last huge art blowout.

Art takes a lot of patience, a steady hand and inspiration.

“Since I could walk really since I could really talk and try to pick up a pencil I’ve been drawing,” artist Jacob Tubbs said.

Tubbs has been an artist ever since he can remember and said events like the monthly Artwalks have been beneficial to his craft.

“I honestly think it’s good free exposure, it’s also a good chance for networking,” Tubbs said. “I’ve met a lot of good artists that I never thought I would meet in my life just setting up next to them at the Artwalk.”

This month is the last month for the Artwalk 2019 series, which falls on the same day as the 5th and final Art and Soul Festival.

“It’s just kind of the evolution of the events and Artwalk has become just so widely celebrated by the community that we’ve chosen to focus all of our efforts on that,” Downtown WF Development executive director Jana Schmader said. “It just embraces a larger portion of downtown, and it’s been really fun to see the different businesses get involved, so were just throwing all of our weight now at Artwalk, and we’re ready to send Art and Soul off big.”

While this is the final Artwalk of the year, Schmader said there are so many other reasons to enjoy downtown.

“Even though this is the last Artwalk, we want to encourage people to still come down, you know, find a reason to come down,” Schmader said. “It doesn’t just have to be the Artwalk. These businesses need that so create your own first Thursday and come up with your own experiences.”

Experiences that will make a lasting impression not only on the folks who visit downtown but the community as a whole.