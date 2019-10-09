WF Convention, Visitors Bureau to host inaugural comic expo

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Whether someone is a Marvel or DC fan, comic book fanatics have an exciting event in Wichita Falls to look forward to.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Convention and Visitor Bureau have scheduled the inaugural two-day Wichita Falls Comic Expo on Oct. 26–27 in the Ray Cymer Exhibit Hall.

The event is a celebration for pop-culture for all kinds of fans. People will have the opportunity to meet, greet, and get autographs from a variety of artists and voice actors.

Special guests will include:

Zach Ward |A Christmas Story, Charmed, Titus, and Transformers)

Eric Millegan | Zach Addy in Bones, Ming Chen, AMC’s Comic Book Men

Cynthia Cranz | ChiChi in the Dragon Ball series

Daman Mills | Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie

Amber Lee Connors | Kaijo!!!, My Hero Academia

Timothy Lim | Back to the Future, Street Fighter X, Transformers

Juan Carlos Ramos | cover artist for Transformers

Jason Meents | DC Comics Action Bendables toy line based on his family-friendly “Tykes” character designs

There will be replicas and pop-culture memorabilia will be available for viewers to appreciate. Fans are also encouraged to dress up and celebrate their favorite characters.

Children ages 5-years-old and younger will get in for free, kids ages 6- to 12- years-old will be $15 and adult tickets start at $20. Family and VIP packages are available as well.

The event will be from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Oct. 27.

Click here for ticket information.