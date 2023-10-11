WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association is bringing in new flavors and events to accommodate the cooler fall weather.

This change with new flavors includes new store hours as well for the fall and winter.

Saturday at 9 a.m. on October 14, 2023, the Flavors of Fall Market will have a variety of things to do with the family. There will be mini pumpkins to paint, along with dried corn for corn throwing.

The market will also have over 50 vendors and a hot chocolate station.

The Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association is located at 807 Austin Street. The market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the end of December.