WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls firefighting community is mourning the loss of a beloved leader.

Retired Battalion Chief Mike Davis has died.

Davis worked for the Wichita Falls Fire Department for more than 30 years.

It was only back in June where a fish fry fundraiser was held to help his family cover medical costs.

In September 2018, Davis was diagnosed with neuroendocrine carcinoma. He had just been recently transferred to hospice care.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.