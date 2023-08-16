WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls residents who still have tree limbs left in their yards from the recent wind storm have until Friday at five to drop off debris at Lucy Park.

The drop-off was set up as a convenient location for the public to dispose of tree limbs on their property. The city will not pick up and haul such debris on private property, only limbs that are on streets and public areas.

Residents are encouraged to use the sunset drive entrance and follow the signs when dropping off remains. Only tree debris is allowed, and no other storm debris or materials.