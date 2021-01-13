WF jailed after threatening to kill officers, resisting arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed after police officers said he resisted arrest and threatened to kill officers.

Ezekiel Sims, 22, is charged with continuous violence against a family member, retaliation or obstruction of an officer and resisting arrest.

Police officers said they observed a verbal altercation in a yard and when officers approached, Sims yelled at them for being in his yard.

They said Sims lunged at the person he was arguing with and began thrown punches at him.

As officers tried to put him in custody they said Sims said he would kill both of them and when he continued resisting, he was tased.

Sims was arrested a year ago for family violence assault and also last month for resisting arrest and interfering with an officer.

