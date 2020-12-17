WF man arrested after allegedly becoming impatient, assaulting man at food distribution event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested at a food distribution event after police officers said he apparently became impatient at the long line and assaulted the man in front of him.

Steven Qualls is charged with aggravated assault.

On Tuesday morning, Dec. 15, police were called to the parking lot at Loop 11 and Seymour Highway where the Mobile Food Pantry was handing out food items.

Police officers said the victim said he was in line in his car when the person behind him got out of his vehicle and came up to his window and started yelling at him to move up the line.

He said he explained he was allowing space for other vehicles to get through to the store he was parked in front of.

He said Qualls continued yelling at him and he was afraid Qualls was going to break his car window, so he got out and when he did, Qualls hit him in the throat.

He said he grabbed Qualls hand to push him away and Qualls pulled a fixed blade knife from a sheath on his belt and pointed it at him and said he would stab him.

The victim said he got back in his vehicle and moved forward in line.

A witness to the confrontation called 9-1-1 and police arrived and arrested Qualls at the scene.