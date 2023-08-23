WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man was arrested after slamming a boy into a door last Thursday, August 17, 2023.

George Ray Ransom Jr. was arrested Tuesday, August 22, 2023, after school employees reported injuries to an 11-year-old boy last week. He has been charged with injury to a child and reckless bodily injury.

On August 17, police were informed by a Kirby Middle School resource officer at the boy’s school that a school employee had seen the boy bleeding heavily from the face in front of a home in the 700 block of Williams Ave. that morning.

The employee said that the boy ran up to her and was shaking and crying uncontrollably. She said he told her he had gone back home to get a jacket before school and this enraged Ransom and he grabbed the boy by his shirt and slammed his face into the backdoor. She said the boy was bleeding heavily from his nose and mouth.

However, when police arranged for a forensic interview, they said the boy did not want to talk, and he finally said he tripped and hit his head on concrete.

Police arranged for a voluntary interview with Ransom and said he told them the boy stumbled on the porch and fell into the door.

He said the boy had been “moping” around and about to be late for the school bus the second day in a row, and after he finally left, he came back for a jacket. He said he “guided” the boy from the front door to the back door to get the jacket, and that’s when he stumbled.

After further questioning, police said Ransom admitted the boy did not stumble, and he may have “guided him a little too forcefully” into the door.