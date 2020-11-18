WFPD: WF man jailed on half-million-dollar bond for sexual assault

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed on a half-million dollars in bonds after he is accused of sexually assaulting a girl from the age of about 7 to 11 years-old.

Pedro Rojas-Antonio was booked Tuesday evening, Nov. 17, on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

A report was filed by a school counselor on Nov. 11 of a 12-year-old girl making an outcry about assaults by her aunt’s boyfriend.

An investigator talked to the girl’s mother and the girl was interviewed Nov. 17.

Police officers said she said the assaults occurred on weekends when she stayed at her aunt’s house.

She said she told Rojas-Antonio to stop or she would tell, and that he would bribe her with money.

