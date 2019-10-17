WF man recovering after house fire

A Wichita Falls man is recovering from burn injuries after his home caught fire Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of North Seventh St. at 10:24 p.m.

Fire officials said smoke was coming from the front porch of the single story home.

The victim was burned when he tried to exit his front door.

His condition and the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time as fire officials did not release his identity.

The Red Cross is reaching out to assist the couple who lives in the home as well as another adult resident who wasn’t there at the time of the fire.

Damage to the home is estimated at $3,500.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.