WF man recovering after house fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita Falls Firefighters extinguish house fire on North Seventh Street.

A Wichita Falls man is recovering from burn injuries after his home caught fire Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of North Seventh St. at 10:24 p.m.

Fire officials said smoke was coming from the front porch of the single story home.

The victim was burned when he tried to exit his front door.

His condition and the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time as fire officials did not release his identity.

The Red Cross is reaching out to assist the couple who lives in the home as well as another adult resident who wasn’t there at the time of the fire.

Damage to the home is estimated at $3,500.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Robo Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robo Calls"

Texomans get spooky treat with haunted car wash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans get spooky treat with haunted car wash"

UPDATE: Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise ends following social media storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise ends following social media storm"

First Step highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month at annual vigil

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Step highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month at annual vigil"

Texans to vote on 10 Constitutional Amendments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texans to vote on 10 Constitutional Amendments"

Rage Yoga

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rage Yoga"

First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil"

First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil"

Lawton, WF Chambers of Commerce officials talk 2020 economic growth plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton, WF Chambers of Commerce officials talk 2020 economic growth plans"

Texoma officials to recognize 'Imagine a Day Without Water' to emphasize conservation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma officials to recognize 'Imagine a Day Without Water' to emphasize conservation"

Prop 4 would make it harder for Texas to implement personal income tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prop 4 would make it harder for Texas to implement personal income tax"

Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise sparks social media storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise sparks social media storm"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News