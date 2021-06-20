WF Mayor, Hirschi football coach share their Father’s Day sentiments

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — “I get my own special day. All the fathers around the world get their own special day,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

“I like to honor my own father. Somebody that I work with every single day. For me personally, I’ve got three children and one on the way,” Santellana said.

“I think I’m blessed that I get to spend every day with him working. But it’s a big celebration for our family. We take it seriously, we shower him with gifts, we have a big lunch, but father’s day is awesome for my family.”

“You get to honor some of the great men that you are affiliated with whether that be your father, your grandfather,” Hirschi football head coach Antonio Wiley said.

“My dad passed away a few years back but I’ll tell you this: We used to always go out spend that Sunday at the lake, hanging out, barbecuing around the house. Family time that’s what we did, all the time. That’s kind of the way we were raised and that’s kind of the tradition we kept going,” Wiley said.

“Oh my gosh, so my first son was born in 2004. It’s crazy to think about this. I got a baby here in two weeks and I’ve got a 16-year-old,” Santellana said.

“That was the first time and it hit you like a ton of bricks. You think about it when your wife’s pregnant but when you finally have your first child and you’re holding your first child, it really does it hits you like a ton of bricks that you’re responsible for a life.”

“I was 19 , it was right after my freshman year in college,” Wiley said.

I was nervous because my dad always told me ‘if you make a baby, you gon’ have to raise one. You gon’ have to grow up and be a man and do what you supposed to do.

“So I went in and talked to my college football coach, Bud Elliott, God rest his soul, I told him, I said ‘coach, I got a baby on the way.’ he asked me he said ‘what do you wanna do Antonio?’ I said ‘I wanna play football but if there has to be a choice between playing football and being a dad I gotta go be a dad.’ and he goes ‘we’ll help you, we’ll work it out.’ and they did so my son was able to move down with me, him and his mother who’s now my wife and it was a great thing though. “

“A young man that’s gonna be running for office, he said ‘i looked at you as a young Hispanic male, ran for office and was elected and he was kind of gonna do the same thing. I think it was kind of honoring that he said that. He wanted to somewhat follow in my footsteps, follow a path. I never think like that but there are people like that look towards us. Not just me but every elected official,” Santellana said.

“I’m tough on ’em and all of ’em don’t always like me every time. Every moment of the day doesn’t mean they like me but they’ll never say I did em wrong. They’ll never be able to say and honestly believe that. They’ll always say ‘hey he’s tough on me but he cares about me and he cares about the man I become,” Wiley said when talking about his players.

“Give thanks to your father. Most of these guys are out there working their buns off for you to provide. If you can just take one day and honor them, this would be the day so happy father’s day to everybody out there,” Santellana said.

“Thank you to the great men in my life that helped mold me to who I am,” Wiley said.

“Thank you to all the fathers out there that are doing right and taking care of their children and not even just their own children that are just being great role models to other children in the community and that kind of stuff. Because it takes us all to raise young men and get them to where we want them to be.

“So from the bottom of my heart, from me and my family, I’d just like to say thank you to all the great dads out there.”