WF nonprofits awarded $1.3 million in federal grants

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—A total of $1.3 million will be divided among Wichita Falls nonprofit organizations following the approval of a Community Development Block Grant by city councilors.

About seven nonprofits were awarded funding and mong those are the Arc of Wichita County and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

“We’re so excited because not only is it going to help us work more efficiently, it’s actually gonna improve safety right here on Midwestern Parkway,” Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Executive Director Kara Nickens said.

Nickens said the approval of the $1.3 million Community Development Block Grant will have a big impact on the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

The CDBG program provides financial assistance to address developmental concerns that benefit low to moderate-income people or to act on existing conditions that pose a risk to community health or welfare.

The food bank was awarded about $7,500 to go toward widening the loading area.

“Between our dock and where they can pull in is only 62 feet and most trailers and trucks are 70 feet,” Nickens said.

Nickens said he hopes to extend that area to 72 feet and said this will be possible if they could remove a tree and boulder that were a requirement by the city years ago for an expansion.

Addison Roberts with The Arc of Wichita County is just as excited to receive funds for their program that serves children, teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“One of my staff members had seen that with turf it can make yards more wheelchair accessible,” Roberts said.

The Arc was approved almost $40,000 for new artificial turf for the outdoor area.

Both Nickens and Roberts said they would not have been able to pay for these improvements otherwise.

The funds will be available for the agencies in the city’s next fiscal year beginning in October.

Other organizations that were awarded funds are Christmas in Action, Meals on Wheels, Community Healthcare Center, Child Care Partners and First Step.