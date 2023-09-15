WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The next installment of the 2023 outdoor concert series hosted by the Wichita Falls Parks and Rec department is happening next week.

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, the band “Brass Skulls” will rock the town with classic rock music from the 70’s to the 90’s. They’ll take the stage in Bud Daniel Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. But the fun doesn’t end there.

Cindy Cummings said “It’ll be a great night It’s a free concert for everybody to come down from 7 to 8:30 p.m.” Bring your chairs and join us. It’ll be a lot of fun.” “Brass Skulls” hails from Seymour and band members say they’re looking forward to performing all the rock hits for Wichita Falls. All kinds of food trucks will flood downtown for a show guaranteed to knock your socks off.