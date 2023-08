As of 5:47 p.m. Wichita Falls police and Fire Department responded to the scene of a large structure fire on Jalonick Road and Virgina Avenue at an abandoned school. Police have the area closed off to the public at this time. As of now, the fire has not been fully contained.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available. Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.