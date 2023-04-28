WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are searching for the suspect in a stabbing that left a woman fighting to survive at United Regional.

It happened at around 7:15, Friday, April 28, On Oriole street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Sergeant Marisa Hughes said the victim is a female, possibly in her early 20s, was stabbed in the chest area.

Sergeant Hughes says she was rushed to the hospital by private vehicle and is in critical condition. Information on the suspect has not been released.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.