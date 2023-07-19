WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Public Library hosts various events every Wednesday to teach youth different things throughout the summer.

Today, they were joined by local nonprofit River Bend Nature Center.

The Nature Center brought animals and insects for the kids to learn about, including a box turtle, aquatic turtle, Norway rat, horned beetle, a salamander and a snake to the library.

The animals were used as an instrument to teach kids about animals in their own backyard while also teaching them how to be safe around them.

Many curious minds from around the area came to learn from the experts at Riverbend.

