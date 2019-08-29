WF toy store helps open kids imaginations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While a lot of kids are going to their iPads or other items of technology for games, one local store is trying to get kids to use their imagination and play with each other.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce and the owners of The Den celebrated the cutting of the ribbon on Wednesday. Although the store opened February 2018, they joined the chamber last month. Fifth-grader Colton Rock has become a regular at The Den since it opened.

“Me and my brother really like legos so I mean it’s a bunch of legos,” Colton said. “It’s cheap and I mean, ‘why not, it’s fun?’

The store that is located off of 9th Street near the Van Buren Street intersection was started by two educators that wanted to provide a place where kids can use their imagination and play.

“We have taken a lot of time and done a lot of research to find toys that will withstand play, that are sustainable, nontoxic, that will get to grow with your child,” Owner Elise Fox said. “We’ve really worked hard to find things that you can’t find at Target or Wal-Mart.”

Colton’s grandmother, Vinnie Rock, said she believes this store offers a variety of options to get kids away from technology.

“They have a huge array of some of the greatest toys that I have ever seen that keeps kids minds active without them sitting in front of a computer all of the time,” Vinnie said.

That’s exactly what this store does, keeps kids minds active and allows children of all ages to use their imagination and play.

They are open 10 a.m.—7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.—7 p.m. and Sunday noon—5 p.m.