WF-WC Health District announces 975 appointments filled for Jan. 23 vaccine clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All appointments for Saturday’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic have been filled.

According to officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District, the district has filled all of its 975 appointments for the district’s clinic on Jan. 23 and is now scheduling appointments for next week.

Health district officials will now begin scheduling appointments with people from their current waitlist for Monday, Jan. 25 Tuesday, Jan. 26 and Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The district will also be administering the second round of the 500 Moderna vaccines the originally received in December, next week.

In preparation, district officials spent the day setting up shop for the clinic, which is set to be at the MPEC building.

Director of Health, Lou Kreidler said they have about 7,000 people on their waiting list. The health district is using its current waiting list to schedule appointments for additional clinics next week.

Health officials also asked that people don’t call the health district asking for an appointment.

People who have an appointment will need to use the MPEC’s West entrance from Burnett Street.

Kreidler said the district’s goal is to get at least 75% or more of the city’s population vaccinated in order to control the spread of the virus.

“Of course, we would love to see 100% of our community vaccinated but we understand that there are individuals who have concerns about the vaccine because it is so new. We really want them to understand that the vaccine is safe and its effective,” Kreidler said. “It’s more effective than any other vaccine that I’ve seen in my entire nursing career,”

For those attending Saturday’s clinic, be sure to bring a form of identification. Masks are required.

The clinic is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.