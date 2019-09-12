WF woman indicted after allegedly trying to run over neighbor with minivan

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly trying to run over her neighbor in her minivan.

In March 2019, police officers said Frances Mae Beckett, 62, was arrested after the neighbor told them he was sitting on a chair outside when Beckett got in her minivan, drove over a curb and almost hit him.

He said Beckett then reversed toward him, pulled forward and did a u-turn. He then got between a tree and a dumpster to keep her from running him down. He said Beckett then drove back over the curb and near to where he was standing.

Authorities said they found numerous tire tracks in the yard.

Beckett was arrested again a week later when police officers said she was in an abandoned pickup in a backyard on Lindale and was refusing to leave. She was charged with criminal trespass.

