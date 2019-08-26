WF Youth Symphony Orchestra tunes up for Fall semester

80 kids from about 20 different schools are involved in the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra (YSO).

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—It takes a lot of practice and hard work to play an instrument and especially perform as an orchestra.

“It’s a way for kids to find other people who share their same interest, even if it crosses school boundaries or city boundaries and they can just come together and create music that they love,” WF YSO Executive Director Jean Hall said.

The YSO is conducting its 27th year.

Reese Robeson plays the trombone and it’s his second semester with the group.

“Going from my Junior year to now I’ve learned so much,” Robeson said. “It’s real fun at first and of course there’s gonna be times where you gotta practice a lot, but in the end, it pays off.”

It strikes the right note in more ways than one.

“This isn’t just about creating music, it’s about creating better people because music is part of being human and there are all kinds of studies that show that music helps kids get better grades in school, go to college more, score higher on ACT tests but that’s not why we do it, we do it because music is part of being human,” Hall said.

The organization helps young musicians flourish.

“A lot of people learn and you meet a lot of new people and going into college or if you wanna be a professional musician, it’s a great opportunity,” Robeson said.

A great opportunity YSO officials don’t want anyone to miss out on.

“We never turn away anyone who can’t afford the student fee so if anyone needs a scholarship to join, we hook them up with a scholarship,” Hall said. “So we’re a non-profit organization and we depend on community support and fundraising.”

Space for growth and education, but also a place for music to come alive.

November 10th is the orchestra’s first fall concert. They’ll perform again in December for a Christmas concert.

If your child missed auditions, they’ll have another chance in January!

