WFAA Art Battle Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) The Wichita Falls Art Association is bringing Art Battle to Wichita Falls, Texas.

Saturday, August 17, at The Warehouse, 1401 Lamar St, area artists will compete across three fast-paced rounds for audience votes and a chance to enter this year’s Art Battle National Tournament.

The audience will circle the competitors in each round, and choose their favorite. After the final round, only one champion will remain.

Art Battle has been sharing live painting competitions and artistic performances with audiences since 2001. Wichita Falls joins more than 100 cities on 6 continents and tens of thousands of competitors from Brooklyn to Bangladesh, São Paulo to San Francisco, and many more.