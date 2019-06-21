WFAA to host inaugural ‘Art Battle’ Saturday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)

The folks with the Wichita Falls Art Association are celebrating 70th anniversary by hosting the first ever ‘Art Battle Wichita Falls.’

Doors at The Warehouse open Saturday evening at 5 p.m. for guests to enjoy food, music and of course live art.

It’s one of three events this year as part of an international competition.

The battle begins at 6 p.m. with 12 local painters facing off in hopes of moving the next round in August.

Art Battle promoter Bob Barrow said it’s an event you don’t want to miss.

“It’ll be something you can not imagine and it’s interesting as you walk around and see this painting what it looked like within the short period of time when you get back around how it’s changed,” Barrow said.

It’s not too late, you can still get tickets online or at the door for $20. Click here to purchase tickets.