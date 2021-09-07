WFFD Chief involved in pin-in wreck

UPDATE: As of 4:24 p.m. Sept. 7, 2021

According to city of Wichita Falls Director of Communication and Marketing Lindsay Barker, Wichita Falls Fire Chief Ken Prillaman was responding in his department Ford car behind an emergency vehicle to a pin-in crash at Kell East and Broad Street.

Investigators a car drove around stopped vehicles facing west on Kell West at the intersection of Holliday Street as the emergency vehicles traveled south on Holliday Street. The Honda drove into the intersection causing the Prillaman to strike the Honda.

Prillaman was transported to United Regional by AMR to receive medical attention for a minor injury. No other injuries were reported.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The chief of the Wichita Falls Fire Department appears to have sustained minor injuries following a pin-in wreck Tuesday afternoon.





