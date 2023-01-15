

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a familiar house Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Tenth.

According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, shortly after midnight, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor. A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources.

A search of the house found it to be vacant.

Ashlock said this is the third time the department has responded to this property, and added the home is abandoned and unsecured. He said it appeared the home was occupied by vagrants.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is undetermined but under investigation. He estimated the damage to the structure to be around $15,000.

In December 2022, firefighters responded to the same address where the home was damaged, and the utilities were turned off.