WFFD: Garage total loss after fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls fire officials say a garage is a total loss after it caught fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Harlan just before 3 a.m. and said the two-car garage was engulfed.

It took them around 20 minutes to put out the fire.

Officials said ONCOR had to be called to secure a power line that was laying on a chain-link fence.

No one was injured but the Red Cross was called to help the victims since their power could not be immediately restored.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.