The Wichita Falls Independent School District announced their choice for a new police chief Thursday.

According to their Facebook page, Anthony Smith is the new police chief for the school district.

Smith comes to Wichita Falls from Buna ISD where he served as Chief of Police since 2021. Before that, he was a detective sergeant for Jasper PD from 2013-2021.

Smith replaces Lahoma Vaughn who retired from her position as WFISD Chief of Police earlier this year.