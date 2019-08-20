WFISD board of trustees plan for workshop to discuss long-range facilities plan

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Voters may be closer to having their voices heard for the future of WFISD schools.

The school board is in agreeance that it’s time for another board workshop.

On top of that, they’re considering taking opinions from the public with a voter survey.

There are currently three options on the table, and until the board can put a bond package together, they want to consider everything.

“We need to get some input from the voters to give us some guidance I think as well but I’d like to spend some significant time talking about all of the options that we have in front of us,” WFISD board of trustees president Elizabeth Yeager said.

The workshop comes first, where the board can put the pieces of the puzzle together. Here, the board will focus on one thing.

“To just focus on that plan and coming up with the parameters of the plan, what the secondary schools would look like, what the elementary schools would look like, how much it might cost,” WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said.

From there, the board plans to come up with some questions to better assess where Wichita Falls voters stand.

They have yet to determine the date for the workshop. However, Kuhrt said it could be in the next month that voters have a survey in hand.

More items were discussed at the meeting including the 2019-2020 budget and salaries.

The board approved a 10% across the board salary increase of midpoint of all district staff that is on one of the four salary scales, you can find those scales here.

The Preliminary Accountability Scores for WFISD were also presented. The district improved from last year’s C to a B grade.

Kuhrt said it’s a 100-page text that helps determine a district’s rating. He believes the scores don’t reflect everything going on in WFISD.

The next school board meeting will be a special session, September 10th at noon.