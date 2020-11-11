WFISD holds ceremony honoring vets

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL ) — Flags, camaraderie and community are some of the many things Veterans Day brings, according to one local vet.

“It’s important to honor the ones who have gone before us and those who are still serving, because a lot of them out their life out there and that’s the reason they are not here,” Veteran Charles Barrett said.

That’s what JROTC students from Hirschi, Rider and Wichita Falls high schools wanted to display for those who served and those still serving. Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said during a time of indifference it’s good to see the youth honor vets.

“We can bring the indifference from the youth to what it means to be an American and whether you put on the uniform or you just say the Pledge of Allegiance if you support our country you are making a difference,” Gossom said.

Vets, the community and city officials were in attendance for the ceremony. Something Vietnam Veteran Charles Barrett said he looks forward to each year.

“It’s fantastic that we can actually walk out here and say thank you to each other shake hands and say thank you to the ones ahead of us,” Barrett said.

A day for honor, memories, and to say thank to those who have and those will put their life on the line for this country.