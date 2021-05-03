WFISD, Homes for Heroes honors school librarians

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s ‘Teacher Appreciation Week’ and this year, ‘Homes for Heroes’ is partnering with Wichita Falls ISD to honor the important role school librarians play in the lives of students.

Superintendent Mike Kuhrt and Mayor Stephen Santellana gathered with librarians from across the district to issue a proclamation declaring May 3 for Heroes Day.

Each librarian took a bag of goodies and a coffee bean for kid’s book.

Inspired by the life story of Damon West.

Annette pierce: “I know I represent all the librarians in our district in being recognized. We work hard with the teachers and everybody in the schools and the parents and it’s just really nice to be recognized,” Franklin Elementary School Librarian Annette Pierce said.

Members of ‘Homes for Heroes’ say they plan on growing the book club at schools around the district.