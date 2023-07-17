WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Security measures on Wichita Falls ISD campuses will now be taken to a new level.

The WFISD board of trustees met on the evening of July 17th and approved the procedure to move forward to purchase rifles and tasers for campus officers. This approval comes as another step to ensure our school campuses are safe, no matter what may come their way.

“Every school shooting that’s taken place involves an AR-style weapon, not a pistol,” said WFISD superintendent Dr. Donny Lee. “If our officers are going up against those weapons with what they currently have, we know that there would be more casualties in the school. It’s basically just protecting our students and staff with the same weapon that would come inside.”

Campus police officers will have the security weapons starting this upcoming school year in August. In a 6-0 vote the board approved the procedure to move forward with purchasing those items, something Dr. Lee says adds an extra layer of protection

“We’re giving them a taser for those incidents that involve no force really,” he said. “For deadly force especially, we’re giving them a pistol when it calls for action, as we saw at Scotland Park. We’re giving them an assault rifle when an active shooter enters the building. Properly trained, an officer will have the tools necessary to do the job needed on that particular incident.”

Dr. Lee adds that these weapons won’t ever be used on children. In fact, the officers aren’t even allowed to openly carry them when walking around in the schools. Weapons will be stored in a secure location, out of the sight of students and staff.

“Every officer will first be trained,” the superintendent said. “Once they’re trained, they’ll be issued the rifle, and that goes for the taser as well, so they’ll have to go through taser training and rifle training. Once those are passed with 90 hours, they’ll go through how to store it.”

Dr. Lee says it’s another step forward. The board members are also interviewing to add more campus officers to the team, and they are looking to begin purchasing those weapons as soon as this week.

“It’s more along the lines of peace of mind,” he said. “Knowing that, when we drop our kids off, all 13,000 of them, our officers are equipped to keep them safe.”

There will also now be an armed officer at every WFISD Campus. Dr. Lee says the district is actively interviewing officers to find candidates that best fit that job.