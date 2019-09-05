1  of  3
Breaking News
Texoma DPS trooper charged with drug possession, tampering ATF, FBI raid home in Lubbock, sources say connected to Odessa mass shooting WSJ: Man who sold rifle to Odessa shooter was from Lubbock

WFISD officials see enrollment increase

News
Posted: / Updated:
WFISD SIGN_1476760207698.jpg

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Enrollment across the WFISD is up by nearly 50 students.

Starting in the 2012-2013 school year when the school district first saw a decrease caused by, what school officials said they believe, the drought, the district has remained stable around the 14,000 range. For the fifteenth day enrollment of the new school year, the district tallied 14,121 students compared to 14,073 students on the same day last year.

WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said he expects that number to stay about the same in the future.

“The next 10 years, I think until about 28 or so, somewhere in there, we are supposed to gain a total of 72 students,” Kuhrt said. “That just means we are going to be stable. We aren’t going to have an increasing or decreasing student population.”

Kuhrt said stability is good for the district because it helps the school board when they have to come up with the budget. Some of the campuses that saw the biggest increases are Brook Village, Sheppard and Southern Hills.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News