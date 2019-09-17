WFISD officials still unsure if Texas Education Agency will allow TRE in the tax rate

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—After discovering the Texas Education Agency may nullify the WFISD Tax Ratification Election, board members are still planning for a school bond election despite the potential of losing an estimated $1.4 million in additional funds.

“I am not in favor of choice, I’m not in favor of two unequal high schools, we need a 5A and a 5A,” one Wichita Falls resident attending Monday evening’s school board meeting said.

WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said the TRE won’t affect the board going for a bond issue whether it’s accepted into the tax rate or not.

“All the TRE affects as far as funding goes is $1.4 million a year and that we would just use for local capital improvements probably so if that happens or doesn’t happen it really won’t affect us going out for a bond issue,” WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said.

However, WFISD officials are still unsure of when a decision will be made with the TEA regarding House Bill 3, which closed the ‘Swap and Drop’ loophole, and the district’s tax election.

They’re also unsure of exactly when the public will see a bond election.

“I mean we’re gonna take our time and come up with options we feel the community will support or at least acknowledge, that they might support them,” Kuhrt said.

Facilities planning will continue at an October 8th work session as so far there’s still no decision on one or two high schools.

“Look at options and mainly for secondary schools, cause we think we’ve kind of got the elementary schools worked out for the most part, but no we don’t have any solid plans that’s for sure,” Kuhrt said.

With no solid plans yet, the deadline to adopt a tax rate is approaching, and taxpayers should know soon if the Tax Ratification Election is a go or not.

The next work session for long-range facilities planning will be the evening of Tuesday, October 8th.

There’s not a date set yet for a special session for the tax rate.

