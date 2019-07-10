WFISD Pre-K registration begins

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—
The Wichita Falls ISD Prekindergarten program provides 4-year-olds the opportunity to learn, grow, develop and be “School Ready” by the time they enter kindergarten.
On Tuesday, July 30, from one to 6 in the evening parents and guardians will have the chance to enroll their children in the program.
To be eligible for the district PreK program a child must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, of the upcoming school year.
The child is eligible for enrollment in the PreK program if he/she meets any or all of the following criteria:
- The child is limited English proficient (LEP), or
- The family meets the free/reduced lunch income eligibility guideline, or
- The family meets the criteria of “homeless”, or
- The child is an active military dependent, or
- The child is or has been in foster care
Full day PreK is offered at the following campuses: Booker T. Washington, Brook Village, Burgess, Cunningham, Haynes, Jefferson, Fain, Lamar, Milam, Scotland Park, Sheppard and Southern Hills
Questions about the Pre-Kindergarten program can be referred to:
Jane Bruner
jbruner@wfisd.net
940.235.1021 Ext. 15004