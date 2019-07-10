WFISD Pre-K registration begins

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

The Wichita Falls ISD Prekindergarten program provides 4-year-olds the opportunity to learn, grow, develop and be “School Ready” by the time they enter kindergarten.

On Tuesday, July 30, from one to 6 in the evening parents and guardians will have the chance to enroll their children in the program.

To be eligible for the district PreK program a child must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, of the upcoming school year.

The child is eligible for enrollment in the PreK program if he/she meets any or all of the following criteria:

The child is limited English proficient (LEP), or

The family meets the free/reduced lunch income eligibility guideline, or

The family meets the criteria of “homeless”, or

The child is an active military dependent, or

The child is or has been in foster care

Full day PreK is offered at the following campuses: Booker T. Washington, Brook Village, Burgess, Cunningham, Haynes, Jefferson, Fain, Lamar, Milam, Scotland Park, Sheppard and Southern Hills

Questions about the Pre-Kindergarten program can be referred to:

Jane Bruner

jbruner@wfisd.net

940.235.1021 Ext. 15004