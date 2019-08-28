WFISD school board members continue long-range facility discussions

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —The Wichita Falls ISD school board met Tuesday to discuss the plan for several elementary campuses and how they fit in the long-range facility plan.

After not creating a bond package by the Aug. 19, 2019 deadline, the WFISD board members are continuing to work on a long-range facility plan. Until the board can put a bond package together, they have to decide how each campus factors into the long-term plans. On Tuesday night they discussed the elementary schools.

“Regardless of what option we choose or direction we decide to go, we can plug and play with numbers,” WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said. “I want to make sure that we have numbers that we like or that we have some agreement because it’s hard to develop a solid plan if we don’t agree on certain things.”

Two different plans were presented by Kuhrt. One plan was to add classrooms to seven elementary schools and the other was no additions but renovations for two elementary schools and one middle school.

“The plan that you are talking about with the classrooms add-on is the right approach,” WFISD Place 1 school board member Bob Payton said. “I always like a little bit more capacity than have numbers anyways. So, that doesn’t feel as full. I’m comfortable with those numbers.”

If they go with the route of renovating schools, Booker T. Washington’s renovations would be complete in 2024, Fowler Elementary’s would be completed in 2028 and renovations to McNiel Middle School would begin in 2027 and wrap up in 2029.

The next school board meeting will be Sept. 10, 2019, at noon.